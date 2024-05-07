Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) delivered EBITDA at the higher end of guidance and earnings per share above the midpoint for Q1.

Significant improvement in free cash flow compared to the prior year period.

Restructuring actions are on track, contributing to cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

Strong performance from new products, particularly in fungicides and insecticides, which are expected to drive future growth.

The sale of the Global Specialty Solutions business is progressing well, with significant interest from potential buyers.

Negative Points

First quarter revenue declined by 32% year-over-year, with a volume decline of 27% due to continued channel destocking.

North America sales declined by 48% due to lower volume against a record prior year period.

Sales in Asia and EMEA also saw declines due to reduced volume and unfavorable weather conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA declined by 56%, primarily due to lower volume and, to a lesser extent, price.

The company faces ongoing challenges with inventory destocking, particularly in India, which is expected to persist into 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give more color on the first quarter sales, particularly regarding the issue in Argentina and expectations for the second quarter base business?

A: Mark A. Douglas (President, CEO & Director, FMC Corporation) explained that the distributor issue in Argentina involved taking back materials from a distributor to protect the balance sheet, which impacted top-line growth but was necessary. He also noted unexpected poor weather in Northern Europe as another factor affecting Q1 sales. For Q2 and beyond, Douglas highlighted robust market fundamentals and increased order visibility from growers, especially in Brazil, indicating a recovery and more normalized buying patterns.

: Can you discuss the pricing levels for your brand in diamides versus the rest of the portfolio?

A: Mark A. Douglas stated that while specific pricing details are not disclosed, the diamide products continue to perform better than the overall portfolio, with new formulations driving growth and market acceptance, particularly in Brazil with products like Premio Star insecticide.

Q: In North America, despite a significant volume drop, prices remained flat. What are your thoughts on adjusting rebate structures to boost volume?

A: Mark A. Douglas mentioned that FMC is not considering changes to rebate programs in North America. He emphasized the shift in product mix towards newer, higher-priced products that offer new benefits to growers, which supports maintaining current pricing strategies despite the volume drop from a high base in the previous year.

Q: What is your level of confidence in achieving flat pricing in the second half of the year, given current pricing pressures in Latin America and Asia?

A: Andrew D. Sandifer (Executive VP & CFO, FMC Corporation) responded that they expect pricing pressures to ease as they move past significant price reductions in Latin America from the previous year, aligning with more normalized market conditions.

Q: Could you provide more insight into the market conditions and performance expectations in India, considering ongoing destocking and high channel inventories?

A: Mark A. Douglas described the situation in India as unique, primarily driven by adverse weather conditions affecting inventory levels. He expressed optimism for improvement with better weather and highlighted FMC's technological advancements, like drone spraying, which cater to the needs of Indian farmers.

Q: How are you managing internal inventory levels in relation to market demand, and what are your plans for operating leverage?

A: Mark A. Douglas and Andrew D. Sandifer discussed the strategic reduction of internal inventories and the careful management of manufacturing operations to align with market demand. They are focused on optimizing inventory levels without compromising the supply chain's responsiveness to market recovery.

These highlights from FMC Corporation's Q1 2024 earnings call provide insights into strategic decisions, market dynamics, and operational adjustments aimed at navigating current challenges and leveraging opportunities for growth and efficiency.

