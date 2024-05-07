Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS, Financial) reported solid first-quarter performance, aligning with full-year net sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook despite anticipated challenges.

The company experienced strong growth in its prepaid business, as well as instant issuance and card personalization services, which helped offset the decline in card sales.

Gross margin improved compared to the prior year's first quarter, reflecting lower production costs primarily due to labor efficiencies.

CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) successfully advanced its strategic initiatives, including a significant contract expansion with a major customer that will increase share and sales through 2029.

The company continues to expand into adjacent markets, such as digital solutions and health savings account cards, aiming to supplement core growth and increase market share.

Negative Points

Net sales declined by 7% in the first quarter, and net income decreased by 50% compared to the same period last year.

The decline in net income was significantly impacted by costs related to the CEO transition and a lower tax benefit compared to the previous year.

CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) is still facing challenges with card inventory levels being worked down by customers, which affects card sales volumes.

The company's SG&A expenses increased by $5 million from the prior year, driven primarily by higher compensation costs.

While the company has adjusted its full-year free cash flow outlook to be approximately past the 2023 level, it anticipates upfront incentives required for a new contract will negatively impact cash flow in 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the multi-year contract mentioned, including minimum volume levels and the possibility of similar long-term contracts with other customers?

A: John Lowe, President and CEO of CPI Card Group, explained that the contract extends through 2029 and includes committed values over the next five-plus years, which is significant for the company's debit and credit business. He mentioned that CPI Card Group has similar contracts with various customers and that this particular agreement required upfront incentives but promises substantial committed volumes in return.

Q: Was the stronger than expected performance in the prepaid segment driven by a single customer or was it more broad-based?

A: John Lowe clarified that the strong performance in the prepaid segment was not solely due to a single customer. He highlighted that the segment has been performing well over the years, less affected by seasonality, and benefiting from higher demand for fraud-protective packaging solutions. He also noted growth in health savings account cards as a contributing factor.

Q: When do you expect the excess inventory situation to fully resolve?

A: John Lowe indicated that it's challenging to pinpoint an exact time for inventory normalization but reassured that card volumes in Q1 were slightly up from Q4, showing positive movement. He emphasized the ongoing health of the card market and the expectation for normalization once inventories are worked down.

Q: Can you discuss the factors contributing to the gross margin expansion observed in the quarter?

A: Jeffrey Hochstadt, CFO, attributed the gross margin improvement primarily to production cost efficiencies, especially labor efficiencies gained from transitioning to a permanent workforce in their Minnesota facility. He also mentioned that sales growth in the prepaid segment helped achieve better operating leverage, contributing to the margin expansion.

Q: Could you provide insights into the MEA Financial partnership and its potential impact on revenues?

A: John Lowe discussed the partnership with MEA Financial, noting its role in enhancing CPI's push provisioning services offered to about 300 financial institutions. He compared the market penetration potential to their Card@Once business, emphasizing the strong value proposition and margin benefits, although he acknowledged that growth might be gradual.

Q: Are there any updates on the Indiana facility expansion and related CapEx?

A: John Lowe confirmed that the expected CapEx for the Indiana facility remains at about $5 million for the year, with additional operational expenses impacting the SG&A line in the second half of the year, aligning with initial expectations.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.