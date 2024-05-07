Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

ProAssurance Corp reported an increase in operating earnings to $0.08 per share, with a 6-point improvement in the calendar year loss ratio and a 12% increase in investment income.

The company achieved a three-point improvement in the current accident year loss ratio, indicating effective underwriting improvements.

ProAssurance Corp saw strong retention of existing insurance and continued to enforce strict underwriting criteria, leading to solid progress toward long-term profitability goals.

The Specialty P&C segment demonstrated disciplined underwriting and pricing, achieving an average rate increase of 7% and generating $10.4 million of new business.

Net investment income rose by $4 million or 12% quarter over quarter, benefiting from the rising rate environment and contributing positively to the company's financial performance.

Negative Points

The medical professional liability market remains challenging with pressures on claims costs due to social inflation and higher than anticipated severity trends.

Despite improvements, the current market conditions continue to act as a headwind, delaying the achievement of underwriting profitability goals.

The workers' compensation claims environment is seeing rising medical costs per claim, driven by healthcare wage inflation and higher utilization, which could impact future profitability.

The company experienced a decline in gross premiums written by $3.6 million in the Specialty P&C segment due to the non-renewal of a large account.

The increase in the quarter's expense ratio was primarily due to the absence of beneficial items present in 2023, such as a $3.8 million payroll tax refund, which negatively impacted comparison to the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on how the competitive environment might have changed over the past year?

A: Edward Rand, President and CEO of ProAssurance, noted that the competitive environment remains inconsistent. Many competitors, particularly mutuals with significant capital and investment income, continue to write at levels ProAssurance considers inappropriate. However, there has been some movement towards more rational pricing decisions, varying by territory and segment.

Q: How do you see the rate environment in workers' compensation evolving, particularly with the ongoing severity and rate decreases?

A: Edward Rand explained that the market needs to reach an inflection point as the decline in pricing has been driven by reduced claim frequency, which is unlikely to continue indefinitely. He anticipates that the severity trend will soon outweigh the frequency trend, necessitating a market response.

Q: Are there non-rate strategies to address social inflation in the Specialty P&C segment?

A: Edward Rand highlighted several strategies beyond rate increases, including more strategic claims management and selective underwriting. He also mentioned broader industry efforts like improving public understanding of the insurance sector's role and advocating for tort reform to mitigate social inflation.

Q: What are your thoughts on mutual competitors' underwriting strategies, particularly their reliance on investment income?

A: Edward Rand pointed out that mutuals can afford to write to a higher combined ratio due to their substantial investment income, which allows them to maintain overall profitability despite underwriting losses. However, he cautioned that consistently underpricing could lead to significant challenges when these companies need to adjust to adequate pricing levels.

Q: Can you discuss the improvement in the current accident year loss ratio in the healthcare business?

A: Edward Rand attributed improvements primarily to pricing gains made in the previous year, which have exceeded severity trends. He also noted the impact of non-renewing underperforming accounts and the careful selection of business to write.

Q: How is NCCI's approach to loss cost recommendations affecting the industry, particularly with ongoing medical inflation concerns?

A: Kevin Shook, President of Workers Compensation Insurance, noted that while NCCI acknowledges the industry's concerns about medical inflation, their recommendations continue to surprise many with ongoing loss cost decreases. He emphasized the need for the industry to work with NCCI to better incorporate medical inflation into their models.

