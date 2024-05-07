Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Primerica Inc reported a 4% increase in adjusted net operating income to $137 million and a 10% increase in adjusted operating income per share to $3.91.

The company achieved a significant milestone with client assets exceeding $100 billion for the first time, reflecting strong equity market appreciation.

First quarter total investment product sales rose by 20% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, indicating robust demand across various financial products.

Primerica Inc successfully recruited over 110,000 individuals in the first quarter, an 18% increase year-over-year, enhancing its distribution capabilities.

The company continued its shareholder-friendly activities, repurchasing $109 million of its common stock and paying $26 million in regular dividends.

Negative Points

The Senior Health business segment underperformed, incurring a $14 million loss during the quarter.

Productivity per life license representative decreased slightly from 0.21 to 0.20, indicating potential challenges in sales efficiency.

The company noted an increase in policy churn due to carriers modifying plan benefits, which could impact future renewals and customer retention.

Primerica Inc faces ongoing economic pressures affecting middle-income families, which could pose headwinds to new sales and policy renewals.

Despite strong recruitment numbers, the increase in new recruits could put pressure on productivity levels as newer agents typically take time to reach peak productivity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: First, just a quick one on the $50 million of proceeds. Do you have any expected use of that? Was that part of your original plan for the buyback guidance? Or do you just plan to retain that capital?

A: Glenn Jackson Williams, CEO & Director of Primerica, Inc., stated that the Board will consider the $50 million as part of the overall capital deployment plans moving forward.

Q: Given recent market concerns over insurance sales practices of independent contractors, can you comment on how you view this risk within your company and your comfort level with the sales practices of your organization?

A: CEO Glenn Jackson Williams emphasized the company's awareness of these risks, especially given its large and decentralized sales force. He highlighted the company's deliberate choice of simple product sets, robust training, and compliance infrastructure to mitigate risks associated with misselling.

Q: Looking in Term Life, the average premium per policy, how do you see that trending throughout '24? And are you still seeing a little pressure there?

A: CEO Glenn Jackson Williams noted that while the average premium generally follows inflation, there has been some pressure, not increasing as much as historically seen. He attributed this to the financial pressures on middle-income families, which also poses a headwind to sales.

Q: On the recruiting side, with the significant number of new recruits and licensed rep growth, is it fair to assume that the productivity level will likely trail off versus 2023?

A: CEO Glenn Jackson Williams acknowledged that rapid growth in the sales force could pressure productivity levels, as newer agents are generally not as productive initially. However, he expressed confidence in maintaining productivity within historical norms despite these pressures.

Q: Have you thought about just shutting down the Senior Health business?

A: CEO Glenn Jackson Williams explained that all options have been considered, including shutting down the Senior Health business. However, they believe there is a path to sustainable profitability and are not currently putting capital into the business, which reduces pressure.

Q: Can you unpack the tail revenue adjustment a bit more? Is this something we could see in future quarters?

A: CFO Tracy Xiangyan Tan clarified that the tail adjustment was driven by increased policy churn during the renewal process. She emphasized the seasonality of the business, suggesting that similar scale adjustments are not expected in future quarters outside of peak periods.

