Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ICU Medical Inc reported a total company growth of 1% on a constant currency basis, indicating resilience in a challenging economic environment.

The company achieved higher than expected gross margins due to supply chain efficiencies and favorable product mix, with adjusted gross margin reaching 35% for the quarter.

ICU Medical Inc's consumables segment grew by 3% in constant currency, driven by strong performance in Oncology and Vascular Access lines.

The company has made significant progress in quality remediation efforts, ensuring enhanced product safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

ICU Medical Inc continues to generate positive free cash flow, with $30 million in the quarter, contributing to financial stability and enabling ongoing investments.

Negative Points

Reported a slight decline in revenue by 1% on a reported basis due to the strong U.S. dollar impacting the IV Systems segment.

The Vital Care segment experienced a 4% decline in both constant currency and reported basis, primarily due to reduced nonhospital OEM sales.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $79 million from $102 million in the previous year, reflecting lower profitability on similar levels of revenue.

The company faces ongoing challenges with currency fluctuations and a higher interest rate environment, which could impact future earnings.

Despite improvements, ICU Medical Inc still needs to demonstrate the capability for predictable, sustained revenue growth as part of its long-term strategy.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jayson, on the revenue guidance for 2024, based on Q1 performance, would you tweak any of the segments or that commentary at all?

A: Vivek Jain, CEO & Chairman of the Board, ICU Medical, Inc.: I don't think we have any change at all, Jayson, on that. Brian Michael Bonnell, CFO & Treasurer, ICU Medical, Inc.: Yes, [that] certainly not on a constant currency basis, which is what our guidance was based off of.

Q: Gross margin is clearly the highlight here. Can you talk about the sustainability of the supply chain dynamics that went better in the quarter?

A: Brian Michael Bonnell, CFO & Treasurer, ICU Medical, Inc.: It wasn't necessarily any one thing related to supply chain. It was just a number of initiatives to bring together the supply chain operations from the two separate companies into one. We were able to get some of those things in place a little bit sooner than expected.

Q: On the Duo rollout, where are you in terms of a full launch?

A: Vivek Jain, CEO & Chairman of the Board, ICU Medical, Inc.: For the last 8-10 weeks, we've essentially been in a full launch. We're getting people familiar with the architecture of the system. So I would say we're there right now.

Q: Could you provide more details on hospital utilization trends as they moved from January and February into March and into Q2?

A: Vivek Jain, CEO & Chairman of the Board, ICU Medical, Inc.: It was really busy for three months in the fourth quarter of last year and then January and February. March had to go below those levels. We would consider status quo to mean flat to up. That's probably what we see and bad to us would be down. I don't think we're -- so when we say fine, we would say it's equal to or greater than what the most recent period everybody has talked about has been.

Q: How are you looking at free cash flow for the rest of the year?

A: Brian Michael Bonnell, CFO & Treasurer, ICU Medical, Inc.: We got off to a pretty good start to the year, especially given Q1, we do tend to have more outflows in that quarter each year. We feel like our previous guidance around free cash flow is still relevant in that it would be basically the same as last year but without some of the financing benefit that we got, which means $80 million roughly, give or take, for the full year this year. And so I think we're still very much on track for that.

Q: On the pump market, how do you feel your positioning is to continue positive momentum?

A: Vivek Jain, CEO & Chairman of the Board, ICU Medical, Inc.: It is jump ball season. It is the playoffs. Our business is actually -- it's big, but it's not that big relative to the total available market opportunity. And so if we can increase our win rate above historical levels, it makes a real meaningful difference on our P&L. We feel very good about the technology investments we've made and have been committed to for in a good sense of what we think customer preference could be in this product family.

