Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Innovate Corp reported strong operational and financial results in Q1 2024 with revenues of $315.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million.

DBM Global, a segment of Innovate Corp, delivered strong performance with revenues of $307.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million, showing significant gross margin expansion.

Life Sciences segment experienced a record-breaking 183% growth in North American system sales compared to the prior year quarter.

Spectrum segment grew EBITDA to $1.6 million in Q1 2024, driven by new network launches and higher revenue growth.

MediBeacon, part of Innovate Corp, met primary and secondary endpoints in a pivotal study, showing potential for market growth in real-time kidney function monitoring.

Negative Points

Net loss attributable to common stockholders increased to $17.7 million in Q1 2024 from $10.2 million in the prior year period.

Overall revenue slightly decreased by 0.8% compared to the prior year, primarily due to underperformance in the Infrastructure segment.

The company is facing challenges with its capital structure, which is affecting the stock price and necessitating a focus on refinancing debt.

Innovate Corp is not in compliance with NYSE listing requirements due to a stock price below $1 per share, considering a reverse stock split to regain compliance.

Despite reductions, Innovate Corp still has a high total principal outstanding indebtedness of $687 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Innovate Corp's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: Paul Voigt, Interim CEO of Innovate Corp, reported that the company achieved revenues of $315.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Despite relatively flat top-line results compared to the previous year, there was significant growth in adjusted EBITDA, driven by gross margin expansion.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the revenue and EBITDA growth in the DBM Global segment?

A: The DBM Global segment delivered strong financial results with revenues of $307.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million. The growth was primarily due to a 150 basis point increase in gross margins and a 70 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year.

Q: How is the Life Sciences segment performing, particularly with the R2 product line?

A: The Life Sciences segment, particularly the R2 team, experienced a record-breaking increase in North American system sales growth of 183% compared to the prior year. This growth was attributed to significant market awareness initiatives and the launch of their product in the Middle East.

Q: What progress has MediBeacon made with the FDA regarding their kidney monitoring program?

A: MediBeacon is actively working with the FDA to resolve outstanding questions and move towards approval status. The company's transdermal GFR measurement system has met the predetermined primary and secondary endpoints established with the FDA.

Q: What strategic moves is Innovate Corp making to address its capital structure and stock price performance?

A: Innovate Corp is focused on utilizing non-cash flowing assets to address its capital structure, aiming to refinance its debt in 2024. The company has closed on a rights offering and expects upstream cash payments from subsidiaries to provide sufficient financial runway.

Q: What are the future plans for the Spectrum segment, especially with new network launches?

A: The Spectrum segment has seen growth with the launch of new networks like 365, Outdoor America, and Motor Sports One. These launches are driving higher revenue growth and reducing churn rates among existing network customers.

