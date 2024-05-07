Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Initiatives

Despite a challenging industry environment, Purple Innovation reports revenue growth and strategic advances in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $120 million, up 12.5% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $41.7 million, with a gross margin rate of 34.8%.
  • Operating Expenses: $64.9 million, slightly down from $65.2 million the previous year.
  • Adjusted Net Loss: $20.4 million, increased from $14 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $13.2 million, compared to negative $7.1 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted Loss Per Share: $0.19, compared to $0.14 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $34.5 million, up from $26.9 million at the end of 2023.
  • Net Inventories: $72 million, down 17.9% year-over-year.
  • 2024 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $540 million to $560 million.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Anticipated to be between negative $20 million and negative $10 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Reported a 12.5% year-over-year increase in net revenue, indicating strong sales growth.
  • Wholesale channel revenue increased by 33% year-over-year, with net revenue accelerating as the quarter progressed.
  • Showroom revenues increased by 11%, driven by higher average selling prices and a shift to higher-priced collections.
  • Successfully launched three new mattress lines (Essentials, Restore, Rejuvenate) which have been well received in the market.
  • Implemented strategic initiatives aimed at improving e-commerce conversion rates, gross margin improvement, and marketing efficiency.

Negative Points

  • E-commerce sales declined by 4%, impacted by price testing and changes to promotions.
  • Gross margin rate decreased to 34.8% from 38% the previous year, affected by channel mix and other factors.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.2 million, compared to negative $7.1 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted net loss increased to $20.4 million from $14 million in the previous year.
  • Facing challenges in the broader industry environment, which continues to exhibit negative growth trends.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the opportunities for gross margin improvement throughout the year?
A: Todd Vogensen, CFO of Purple Innovation, highlighted several non-recurring items from Q1 that won't affect future quarters, such as airfreight costs and liquidation of discontinued products. He mentioned ongoing initiatives in sourcing and manufacturing efficiency that are expected to improve gross margins significantly as the year progresses.

Q: How are you anticipating sales to shape up for Q2, particularly given the industry's seasonal strength during this period?
A: Todd Vogensen noted that while Q2 typically sees stronger sales due to seasonal factors like Memorial Day, the industry is facing headwinds. However, Purple Innovation expects modest growth over the previous year, albeit not as strong as the 12.5% increase seen in Q1.

Q: Could you provide more details on the performance and strategies at your showroom and wholesale doors, especially those that transitioned earlier in the rollout?
A: CEO Rob DeMartini explained that longer exposure to the market typically leads to stronger results. He mentioned significant improvements in both showroom and wholesale channels, with wholesale same-store sales up about 25% from the previous year.

Q: What have you learned from the price testing and promotional changes in the e-commerce channel, and how will this inform your strategy moving forward?
A: Rob DeMartini acknowledged the challenges in balancing volume momentum with profitability. He noted that while some price adjustments had shown positive responses, the mattress category remains highly sensitive to promotions.

Q: With the industry facing volatility, how should we think about incremental or decremental EBITDA margins if sales deviate from plans?
A: CFO Todd Vogensen suggested that a range of 25% to 35% is a reasonable starting point for understanding the flow-through of sales variances on EBITDA margins, emphasizing the company's aggressive cost management.

Q: What is the expected improvement trajectory for gross margins for the remainder of the year?
A: Todd Vogensen projected a progressive improvement in gross margins, with expectations to approach 40% by year-end. He cited initial gains from operational initiatives and selective price increases as key drivers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.