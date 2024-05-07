Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT, Financial) reported a strong revenue growth of 52% in its MRD business, reaching $32.6 million for the quarter.

The company saw a significant increase in test volumes, with over 17,000 tests delivered in Q1, marking a 41% increase from the previous year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has maintained a robust capital position with approximately $309 million as of March 31st, enhancing its financial stability.

The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee recommended MRD as a primary endpoint for accelerated approval of new therapies for multiple myeloma, potentially accelerating patient access to novel therapies.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) successfully integrated EMR systems in several accounts, improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the immune medicine segment reported a revenue decline of 43% from the previous year, primarily due to lower Genentech amortization.

The company recorded a net loss of $47.5 million for the quarter, although this was an improvement from the previous year's loss of $57.7 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is still facing challenges in achieving profitability, with a continued need to manage and reduce operating expenses.

There are ongoing needs for restructuring and realignment within the company, indicating potential disruptions and additional costs.

While the company is making progress in EMR integration, the full benefits and efficiencies from these integrations are yet to be fully realized across all accounts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Following the FDA AdCom meeting where multiple myeloma was recommended as a primary endpoint in clinical trials, what has been the market response and how do you see this impacting your business in the coming years?

A: (Susan Bobulsky - CMO) The ODAC recommendation is seen as a milestone for myeloma, with significant potential for accelerating primary endpoint milestones and increasing their value. Adaptive Biotechnologies is already seeing upgrades in trial endpoints and new studies using MRD as a primary endpoint. This development is expected to enhance the credibility of MRD as a clinical measure and drive its acceptance in the clinic.

Q: With the new multiplex gap-fill rate of $1,823 per test set to start in January 2025, how are you approaching negotiations with commercial payers?

A: (Susan Bobulsky - CMO) The new rate is being used in negotiations with large non-contracted payers to finalize pricing. This rate will also be leveraged to potentially increase contracted rates with existing payers, enhancing the overall pricing structure for Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Q: Can you clarify the adjustments made to the MRD revenue guidance and the total contribution from MRD milestones for the year?

A: (Tycho Peterson - CFO) The adjustment to the MRD revenue guidance primarily reflects the inclusion of a $4.5 million milestone recognized in Q1. The company remains conservative with its milestone guidance, not anticipating additional milestones beyond what has been recognized.

Q: How are you progressing towards achieving breakeven EBITDA by the back half of 2025 for the MRD segment?

A: (Chad Robins - CEO) The strategy includes increasing the price per test, reducing the cost per test, and achieving operational efficiencies. Adaptive Biotechnologies has already made significant reductions in operating expenses and continues to seek further cost reductions and operational leverage.

Q: With the recent FDA panel discussion on the sensitivity threshold for MRD testing, how is the industry differentiating between 10^-5 and 10^-6 sensitivity levels in clinical trials?

A: (Susan Bobulsky - CMO) Increasingly, clinical trials are designed to differentiate between these sensitivity levels. Adaptive Biotechnologies, with its high-sensitivity assays, is well-positioned to support studies that require stringent sensitivity thresholds. This capability is expected to influence future regulatory discussions and potentially expand the use of MRD testing in other hematologic conditions.

Q: What has been the feedback on the EMR integration, and what are the expectations for further integrations this year?

A: (Susan Bobulsky - CMO) The feedback has been very positive, with significant ease of use reported by clinical units. Adaptive Biotechnologies expects to integrate 20-25 accounts by the end of the year, which should cover 15-20% of its volume. The integration process has been streamlined to about a seven-week timeline, aligning with industry standards.

