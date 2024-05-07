Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

MasterBrand Inc reported a year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion despite a decline in net sales, demonstrating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The company achieved a solid free cash flow of $12 million in Q1 2024, marking an improvement from historical trends where it typically consumed cash in the first quarter.

MasterBrand Inc continues to benefit from strategic initiatives, particularly in cost savings from quality process initiatives and supply chain optimizations.

The company has maintained strong relationships with large production builders, which has resulted in increased demand in the new construction market.

MasterBrand Inc is actively investing in tech-enabled initiatives, enhancing operational capabilities and customer interactions through digital transformations like the MasterBrand Connect portal.

Negative Points

Net sales declined by 6% year-over-year in Q1 2024, primarily due to volume declines in the repair and remodel market and trade down activities.

The repair and remodel market, particularly in the U.S., continues to experience a decline, with high single-digit decreases in demand noted in both retail and dealer channels.

Despite a strong start to the year, there is increased macroeconomic uncertainty which could impact future performance.

The company faces potential growth limitations due to external factors such as land and labor constraints in the new construction market.

MasterBrand Inc's strategic increase in capital expenditures, particularly in tech-enabled initiatives, could pressure short-term financials even though it positions the company for future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk us through how much of the price decline was due to trade down versus like-for-like price reductions?

A: Dave Banyard, President and CEO of MasterBrand Inc, explained that the majority of the price decline was due to trade down, a pattern that started in the latter part of the previous year. This was primarily seen in new construction with large customers and within the dealer network. The impact of customary promotional activities was less significant in the overall picture.

Q: Any change to how you're thinking about input costs for the year?

A: Dave Banyard mentioned that input costs are following a normal pace with some commodities showing an increase, which is typical of a pre-COVID environment. The company continues to evaluate pricing quarterly to adjust for any significant changes in input costs.

Q: What gives you confidence that promotions will be at normal levels in the second half of the year, especially if big ticket repair and remodel continues to lag?

A: Dave Banyard expressed confidence based on the steady consumer absorption of current pricing and the normal seasonal patterns observed in order volumes and deliveries. He anticipates a continuation of this trend, suggesting a stable pricing environment.

Q: Can you provide more color on the tech-enabled initiatives and their financial impact?

A: Dave Banyard clarified that the tech-enabled initiatives fit within the provided guidance for capital and expenses. He anticipates a higher spend rate in Q2, with costs tapering off towards the year-end. These initiatives are evaluated on their merits, with implementation costs reflected in SG&A.

Q: Are there any regional differences in demand trends so far this year?

A: Dave Banyard noted a shift in new construction strength from the Southeast last year to other regions this year, such as the Southwest. The Northeast and Midwest also showed activity due to favorable weather. Remodeling demand remains steady across larger metropolitan areas.

Q: What are the key variables between the low and high end of your financial range for the year?

A: Dave Banyard highlighted that constraints such as land and labor availability could impact builders' ability to meet demand, potentially affecting the high end of the financial range. The company does not anticipate a significant change in repair and remodel demand to achieve the higher end of the forecast.

