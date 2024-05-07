Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) achieved significant gross margin expansion and efficiency in variable logistics costs, surpassing guidance ranges.

The company generated $38 million in operating cash flow, increasing its cash position by $28 million in just three months.

Net sales trajectory improved, with positive year-over-year growth in March and April, indicating a recovery from earlier declines.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) continued to invest in strategic priorities, including expanding into new categories like beauty, which saw a 34% increase in net sales year over year.

The company successfully executed marketing events, such as the REVOLVE festival, which generated significant social media impressions and brand engagement.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 3% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in markdown sales compared to the previous year.

FORWARD segment net sales decreased by 15% year over year, reflecting challenges in the U.S. luxury spending sector.

Despite overall profitability, both net income and adjusted EBITDA declined year over year.

The return rate increased, indicating a higher percentage of returns compared to previous periods.

Selling and distribution costs, although improved, still represent a significant expense, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the trends observed in March and April regarding net sales growth?

A: Michael Mente, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Director - The growth in net sales turned positive in March and continued into April with low single-digit growth. This slight acceleration from March to April was influenced by slightly easier comparisons and the timing of Easter.

Q: What are the expectations for selling and distribution costs in the upcoming quarters?

A: Jesse Timmermans, Chief Financial Officer - We anticipate a decrease in selling and distribution costs as a percentage of net sales by about 60 basis points in Q2, with further improvements expected in the second half of the year due to seasonal trends and ongoing efficiency initiatives.

Q: How is the return rate tracking, and what are the expectations moving forward?

A: Jesse Timmermans, Chief Financial Officer - The return rate has increased slightly more than expected, but when adjusted for full-price returns, it's relatively flat. We're optimistic about the impact of new initiatives aimed at reducing return rates, though these improvements are not yet factored into our guidance.

Q: Can you discuss the performance and strategies for the FORWARD segment, particularly in categories like handbags and accessories?

A: Michael Karanikolas, Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder - The FORWARD segment, especially in handbags and accessories, continues to face challenges. We are making progress in rebalancing the inventory and expect the situation to improve as we move towards the second half of the year. We are also exploring opportunities to adjust assortments and pricing strategies in response to market conditions.

Q: What is the impact of the new 30-day return policy on return rates?

A: Michael Karanikolas, Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder - A significant portion of our returns occur outside the 30-day window. We've implemented this policy change to potentially reduce these late returns, although it's too early to predict its effectiveness definitively.

Q: How are you leveraging AI and technology to improve operational efficiencies and customer experience?

A: Michael Karanikolas, Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder - We are using AI across various aspects of our business, from reducing costs to enhancing personalization and customer service. Our internal AI solutions have shown promising results, outperforming external technologies, and we continue to explore new applications to drive further efficiencies.

