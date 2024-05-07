Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Marchex Inc (MCHX, Financial) is on track with its 'One Stack' initiative, aiming to unify products and enhance customer access to data, which is expected to drive innovation and market leadership in prescriptive analytics.

The company has secured new business wins, including a significant multi-year agreement with one of the largest U.S. auto OEM channel partners, expanding its footprint and potential for growth in the automotive vertical.

Marchex Inc (MCHX) is experiencing growth in its sales pipeline across multiple verticals, including home services and healthcare, with new and expanded multiyear agreements.

There has been a reduction in total operating costs from $15.4 million in Q1 2023 to $12.3 million in Q1 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

Marchex Inc (MCHX) reported a narrower GAAP net loss in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, and anticipates sequential revenue growth and improved profitability measures moving forward.

Negative Points

Revenue in Q1 2024 declined to $11.6 million from $12.2 million in the same quarter last year, influenced by lower conversational volumes and customer churn in some segments.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Despite new customer wins, there are ongoing pressures from macro-economic factors affecting customer volumes, particularly in the small business segment.

Marchex Inc (MCHX) is still in the process of completing key infrastructure projects like 'One Stack', which are critical for future growth but currently contribute to operational costs.

The company faces the challenge of converting AI product pilots into full adoption, which is crucial for leveraging its AI innovations into revenue-generating products.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the overall business, particularly regarding call volumes and the impact of new wins?

A: Trevor Caldwell, SVP, Strategic Initiatives & Investor Relations - The pipeline is growing, and the sales team is aligning well with the go-to-market strategy. The expectation is for sequential growth throughout the year, driven by the 'One Stack' initiative, which should simplify customer interactions and increase product uptake. This should become more apparent in the second half of the year.

Q: What steps need to occur for AI product pilots to become paying customers?

A: Trevor Caldwell, SVP, Strategic Initiatives & Investor Relations - The key step is completing the 'One Stack' initiative, which is progressing well. This will provide a single sign-on and interface for clients, making it easier for them to see and utilize our offerings. The alignment of product marketing and management is crucial and is expected to drive results as new features are introduced.

Q: What are the financial results for Q1 2024 compared to the previous year?

A: Holly Aglio, Chief Financial Officer - Q1 2024 revenue was $11.6 million, down from $12.2 million in Q1 2023. The GAAP net loss was $1.5 million, an improvement from a loss of $4.5 million in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of approximately $400,000.

Q: What is the outlook for Q2 2024?

A: Holly Aglio, Chief Financial Officer - Revenue for Q2 2024 is expected to increase to approximately $12 million or more. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to improve compared to Q1 2024, driven by new customer wins and expansions, along with strong initial interest in AI product pilots.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the 'One Stack' initiative on the company's strategy?

A: Edwin Miller, Chief Executive Officer - 'One Stack' is crucial for unifying products and establishing a significant footprint of direct first-party vertical market data. It is expected to accelerate innovation and API integrations, enhancing customer access to Marchex data and capabilities, which should drive growth and increase profitability.

Q: What are the key focuses for Marchex moving forward?

A: Edwin Miller, Chief Executive Officer - The company is focused on expanding its sales team and product portfolio to penetrate core verticals further. The ongoing infrastructure milestones and go-to-market strategies are aimed at enhancing growth and accelerating business operations across various sectors.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.