Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Envestnet Inc reported a Q1 revenue of $325 million, marking a 9% increase from the previous year and aligning with the high end of guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $70 million, slightly above guidance, with a 22% margin and a 350 basis point expansion compared to Q1 2023.

Adjusted EPS for Q1 was $0.6, exceeding guidance and showing a 30% increase from Q1 2023.

Direct AUM net flows were substantial at $12.5 billion, indicating an annualized organic asset growth rate of 12%.

Free cash flow improved by more than $40 million year-over-year, despite seasonal impacts.

Negative Points

Data and Analytics segment revenue declined by 8% to $35.1 million from Q1 2023, influenced by regional banking turmoil.

The company anticipates a decline in fee rates due to a higher mix of lower fee AUA flows and clients holding assets in cash.

A significant client deconversion, which was a firm using Envestnet for reporting only, is expected to impact Q2 results negatively.

Free cash flow for Q1 2024 was negative $20 million, although it showed improvement from the previous year.

There are ongoing challenges in stabilizing and growing the Data and Analytics business, with efforts focused on improving API exchanges and securing contract renewals.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability of your strategy in relation to the strong flows reported this quarter?

A: (James Fox, Chair and Interim CEO) - Yes, we're very proud of our Q1 flows, which were the highest since 2015. This reflects our commitment to our clients. Each dollar of flow represents an advisor using our platform to help clients achieve their goals. We see a good setup for future growth, with $12.5 billion of the flows being higher-fee AUM and the rest being AUA, which are incrementally profitable. Our strategy is evidenced by our track record of net inflows.

Q: Could you provide more details on the $12.5 billion AUM flows and its impact?

A: (Tom Sipp, EVP, Business Lines) - The $12.5 billion AUM flows, compared to $30 billion for all of last year, come from our asset manager marketplace and proprietary products. We're seeing strong growth as asset managers partner more with our platform, and our high net worth solutions like direct indexing and tax overlay products are integrating well and driving flows.

Q: What updates can you provide on the data and analytics trends and outlook?

A: (James Fox, Chair and Interim CEO) - We're focused on stabilizing and reorienting the data and analytics business for growth. We've improved uptime and API exchanges and secured several contract renewals. We're excited about the transformation journey and see early signs of stabilization, especially in subscription revenue.

Q: How is Envestnet's differentiated pricing approach evolving in response to competitive dynamics?

A: (Tom Sipp, EVP, Business Lines) - We've adjusted our pricing in the RIA space, positioning ourselves as a premium product with premium pricing. Our strategy includes bundling analytics with managed accounts to create holistic relationships with RIAs, leveraging our investments in trading platforms and client services.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the fee rate decline and its drivers?

A: (Joshua Warren, CFO) - The decline in fee rate is primarily due to mix, with a higher mix of reporting assets at lower fees and clients holding assets in cash. These factors are consistent with our strategy but impact the blended fee rate.

Q: What are the growth drivers for your first-party managed products, and how are they performing?

A: (Tom Sipp, EVP, Business Lines) - Our high net worth, direct indexing, and tax overlay products are showing strong growth rates. However, proprietary models have been in net outflows. We've launched proprietary ETFs to recapture these assets, expecting these outflows to decrease and growth from other initiatives to take hold.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.