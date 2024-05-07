May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. I'm very pleased to welcome you to the first-quarter 2024 result presentation of Klaveness Combination Carriers. My name is Engebret Dahm. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Liv Dyrnes, CFO and Deputy CEO. We have split this presentation into four parts. We have in the first part, I will go through the market and the update of our performance for the first quarter. And the second part, Liv will go through the financial update of the company. And in the third part, she will give you an update on how we perform on our sustainability efforts. And at the end, I would be back to summarize how we look at them at the dry bulk and pro tankers market and the performance of our company.



But I can't resist to update you on what we are and the value drivers for our company. So with our two type of combination carriers, our CABUs and CLEANBUs, they are both dry bulk and product tankers, at the same time, competing as the standard ships in these markets. That's three main value drivers