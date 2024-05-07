Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges Amidst Financial Downturn

Despite a significant revenue and earnings decline, Mercury Systems sees potential in record backlog and strategic cost reductions.

33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q3 revenue was $208 million, down 21% year-over-year from $264 million.
  • Net Income: GAAP net loss in Q3 was $44.6 million, compared to a net income of $5.2 million in the prior year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Loss per share in Q3 was $0.77, compared to earnings per share of $0.09 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $2.4 million in Q3, compared to $43.5 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Outflow of $25.7 million in Q3, compared to an outflow of $12.7 million in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased to 19.5% in Q3 from 34.3% in the prior year.
  • Bookings: $220 million in Q3, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06.
  • Backlog: Reached a record $1.3 billion, up 17% year-over-year.
Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

  • Record backlog of $1.3 billion, up 17% year-over-year, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Progress in transitioning from development to production, with 80% of firm fixed-price bookings being production contracts.
  • Successful implementation of cost reduction actions expected to yield over $44 million in annual run rate savings.
  • Positive developments in common processing architecture, with pilot production yielding positive results.
  • Strong demand for Mercury Systems' products, with full year bookings expected to exceed $1 billion.

Negative Points

  • Q3 financial performance below expectations with revenue and earnings impacted by higher-than-expected cost growth and other charges.
  • Challenges with common processing architecture leading to a pause in production activities and impacting Q3 bookings and revenue.
  • Significant transitory items in Q3, including program cost growth and inventory reserves, affecting financial metrics.
  • Continued volatility in development programs, with a need to retire risk and manage technical challenges.
  • Lower than expected gross margins due to cost growth impacts and higher manufacturing adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: So I guess if all goes well, you're going to be at 4 challenged programs remaining as you head into fiscal '25. I'm wondering how deep do you think you have to go in fiscal '25 to retire the remaining risk on those programs?
A: William L. Ballhaus, President, CEO & Director of Mercury Systems, explained that the remaining four challenge programs are related to the common processing architecture. The company has identified the root causes and implemented changes in the manufacturing process to achieve necessary physical integrity. They are ramping up production and expect to have solid validation of their corrective actions by the end of the fourth quarter, moving into full-scale production in FY '25.

Q: Just wanted to maybe ask on the top line. With one quarter left to go, you guys do have a wide range in the fourth quarter. Backlog and book-to-bill is starting to turn. But how do we think about that wide range and your visibility into fiscal '25?
A: David E. Farnsworth, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer, noted that the wide range reflects potential additional cost actions and timing of material arrivals. He emphasized that the midpoint of the range is appropriate based on current expectations, and material timing could shift revenue recognition between fiscal years.

Q: Okay. And then maybe on free cash flow usage, if you could just talk about that a little bit. It would be [the] $26 million in the quarter compared to your comments last time about being close to breakeven.
A: David E. Farnsworth explained that the variance in cash flow was largely due to an industry-wide supplier issue that delayed billings and collections. He reassured that this issue has been resolved and does not expect it to recur, projecting an improvement in cash flow in Q4.

Q: I was curious if you guys could maybe give a little bit more color on how you're thinking about the pipeline of future opportunities, just kind of looking at -- backlog is obviously really good, but it seems like there might be a bit of a decline in bookings from a year-over-year perspective.
A: William L. Ballhaus responded that despite some orders slipping due to ongoing work on the common processing architecture, the company is optimistic about the pipeline's size and mix. He highlighted the strong market segment they are in and the focus on executing development contracts.

Q: The first question, just if we take a step back on the sort of '19 challenge programs that were identified. Can you just give us a sense of -- of the 11 that's been resolved, sort of how many of those have transitioned to production contracts? Have you exited any?
A: William L. Ballhaus clarified that a couple of the challenge programs were exited, while the majority were completed and are on a path toward production. He expects to close out half of the remaining programs in the current quarter, transitioning them to production.

Q: Should we expect Mercury to sort of more aggressively target space programs in the next couple of years?
A: William L. Ballhaus affirmed that space is a growth market for Mercury, citing recent wins and the mix of production and development contracts. He emphasized the company's focus on executing development contracts to drive long-term organic growth.

