Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial) exceeded revenue and profitability expectations in Q1, with $157 million in total revenue, a 17% non-GAAP operating margin, and $40 million in non-GAAP net income.

The company is seeing an uptick in activity at the top end of the sales funnel, indicating early signs of demand stabilization.

BlackLine Inc (BL) is receiving positive feedback on its market messaging and brand, particularly around artificial intelligence and industry-focused strategies, which are resonating well with customers and partners.

Notable progress in distribution efforts as BlackLine Inc (BL) transitions towards a more partner-powered model globally, with increased engagement and interest from partners.

Introduction of new AI-powered solutions like the Journal Risk Analyzer and enhancements in financial close and consolidation solutions, demonstrating strong product innovation.

Negative Points

Despite improvements, the volume of deals is still lower than desired, with several larger multi-solution deals being pushed out.

First quarter retention rate fell slightly below expectations, indicating some challenges in customer retention.

Net customer additions are not meeting targets, primarily due to changes in targeting the lower middle market.

Encountered challenges in closing large deals in Q1, which impacted the calculated billings growth and was a driver of lower than expected performance.

Services revenue declined by 7%, primarily due to the transition to a partner-driven services delivery model.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the deal slippage in the quarter and its impact on your performance?

A: (Owen Ryan - Chairman and Co-CEO) - The deal slippage primarily involved larger, multi-solution deals. While Q1 is traditionally not the strongest quarter, the slippage was influenced by general macro conditions and customer spending behaviors. However, these deals are still active in the pipeline, and efforts are ongoing to drive them to closure.

Q: What progress has been made in strategic initiatives, particularly in go-to-market and partnerships?

A: (Therese Tucker - Co-CEO and Founder) - Significant progress has been made, especially in strengthening partnerships. The number of partners has been rationalized, focusing on those committed to BlackLine's goals. The relationship with SAP continues to grow, improving win rates and market presence. Additionally, industry-specific strategies are proving to be a differentiator, enhancing customer engagement.

Q: What changes are being made to the pricing strategy, and what impact do you expect?

A: (Owen Ryan - Chairman and Co-CEO) - A more streamlined and simplified pricing approach is being implemented, based on feedback for easier customer interaction. This new strategy, tested with several customers, aims to better articulate value and potentially increase pricing based on the enhanced value delivered.

Q: How should we think about free cash flow conversion for the rest of the year?

A: (Mark Partin - CFO) - The exceptional free cash flow margin in Q1 was driven by strong collections. Moving forward, the free cash flow margin is expected to align more closely with the operating margin rate, indicating a normalization after the Q1 peak.

Q: Can you provide insights into the adoption and impact of generative AI in your offerings?

A: (Therese Tucker - Co-CEO and Founder) - Adoption is gradual, with a focus on embedding AI features that enhance productivity and become integral to operations. This approach helps build trust and familiarity with AI among users, encouraging broader adoption over time.

Q: What are the expectations for the new Accounting Studio and its impact on the market?

A: (Therese Tucker - Co-CEO and Founder) - The Accounting Studio is expected to significantly enhance process visualization and orchestration across financial operations. It provides a platform for partners to offer tailored transformations, potentially changing how financial processes are managed and executed.

