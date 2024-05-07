Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial) exceeded Q1 guidance, delivering $1.047 billion in revenue and $160 million in non-GAAP income from operations.

Recorded a 54% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP income from operations and a strong quarter of free cash flow of $177 million.

Announced an accelerated target for GAAP operating profitability to Q4 2025 and a $2 billion increase in share repurchase authorization, reflecting board confidence.

Made significant R&D investments and strategic progress, including the integration of Segment capabilities into Communications products, enhancing product offerings and customer value.

Strong performance in the Twilio Communications business with a 7% organic revenue growth year-over-year, driven by new customer wins and product launches.

Negative Points

Twilio Segment business experienced a challenging quarter with only a 2% year-over-year revenue increase, indicating underperformance.

Faced headwinds from the crypto market and the sunsetting of the software component of the Zipwhip business, impacting organic revenue growth.

Reported a GAAP loss from operations of $44 million, including $10 million related to restructuring charges.

Segment's dollar-based net expansion rate was only 92%, driven by elevated churn and contraction, highlighting struggles in customer retention and expansion.

Despite efforts, international traffic volumes have not inflected upwards, particularly impacting growth dynamics and international market performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you looking at the bifurcation between budgets or demand strength across your mid-market and commercial versus your more enterprise customers at this point? Is the willingness to spend very similar across those two verticals? Or are you seeing significant strength or weaknesses across one or the other?

A: (Khozema Z. Shipchandler, CEO & Director) - We're seeing demand volume hanging there across the board with a good growth profile with most customers. There are some weaknesses, especially with internationally terminating traffic. We've oriented our sales team around gross profit dollars and are maintaining price discipline. Volumes have stabilized but haven't inflected upwards, particularly internationally. We're focused on short-term and long-term growth initiatives, particularly on cross-sell and ISVs.

Q: Gross margins here was a bright spot for sure. Can you talk about why this wouldn't be a kind of sustainable uplift? Understanding some benefit from product mix, but why couldn't we see this kind of upside continue through the rest of the year?

A: (Aidan Viggiano, CFO) - The gross margin increase was due to a favorable mix between U.S. and international and some credits related to hosting spend. The mix isn't necessarily controllable by us, and we don't expect the hosting credits to continue, which might affect the sustainability of this gross margin level.

Q: Is Segment seeing some usage for pulling customer data into LLMs? And I'm also wondering about that because you did mention the Databricks connectivity.

A: (Khozema Z. Shipchandler, CEO & Director) - With respect to Segment, we are combining data elements of Segment with Communications capabilities, like in our Agent Copilot product which uses Unified Profiles. This allows for a generative flywheel where data is used and stored, enhancing customer interactions. We're also enhancing data warehouse interoperability with partners like Databricks, allowing seamless data exchange, which is additive to both Segment and the broader enterprise.

Q: Maybe following up on Segment, understanding the product rollouts that are happening, but maybe just -- we're about 60 days in to new leadership there. Just any thoughts of new leadership as they've gotten in and how to improve the go-to-market there?

A: (Khozema Z. Shipchandler, CEO & Director) - New leadership under Thomas Wyatt as President of Segment is focusing on improving time to value for customers, which historically took up to 6 months but now aims for as fast as 30 days. We're seeing green shoots with new customers and faster delivery of value, which is critical for improving the financial performance of Segment.

Q: I'm hoping that you could provide a little bit more color on what's driving the slower organic rev growth guide of 4% to 5% in 2Q.

A: (Aidan Viggiano, CFO) - The slower growth guide is due to some product-specific dynamics like the end of life of our Zipwhip software product and muted growth expectations for Segment. We've largely lapped crypto impacts and are focusing on gross profit growth, maintaining price discipline, and executing on growth initiatives despite the lower internationally terminating traffic volumes.

Q: Any changes in the competitive environment internationally? And domestically, again, it sounds like a stabilization in messaging volume.

A: (Khozema Z. Shipchandler, CEO & Director) - Internationally, we've seen some softness in demand but no significant shifts in the competitive environment. Domestically, volumes have stabilized but haven't inflected upwards. We're focusing on delivering more personalized communications using data, which should drive future growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.