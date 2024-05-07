Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH, Financial) met its revenue guidance for Q1 2024, achieving $63.5 million, a 7% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was strong at $20.0 million, reflecting a 32% margin and demonstrating significant margin expansion.

The company delivered record unlevered free cash flow of over $28 million during the quarter.

Customer renewal rates improved, indicating increased customer satisfaction and retention.

Operational efficiencies were enhanced following a restructuring, which is expected to position DH for long-term profitable growth.

Negative Points

DH underperformed its new logo and upsell expectations due to macroeconomic headwinds and disruptions from restructuring.

Sales cycles remained elongated as buyers continued to scrutinize spending in a cost-conscious environment.

The restructuring led to significant disruption in sales efforts during the first two months of the year.

Total customer count decreased from Q1 2023, indicating a drop in smaller customer segments.

Guidance for future revenue and adjusted EBITDA was adjusted downwards due to a slower-than-expected start to the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jason, you mentioned the disruption in the first two months of the year looking to see kind of into March and April, what type of changes or so as years started to progress from the reorg? And then really kind of when you think some of these changes will start to gel and have an impact?

A: Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare, responded that the significant go-to-market changes made in January are now complete, including structural changes and customer transitions. The focus is now on driving activities and building pipelines for growth later in the year, leveraging a better operating setup for the go-to-market team.

Q: Can you discuss what you're seeing out there on enterprise? And then on the longer tail of smaller customers, do you expect that to continue to bleed down in terms of the number? Or when would you see some stabilization perhaps in the smaller-sized customers?

A: Jason Krantz highlighted a strong focus on enterprise customers, who make up about 65% of total ARR, showing better renewal rates and expansion opportunities. For small and medium customers, higher churn rates are expected, but the new focused group should deliver more value, stabilizing this segment.

Q: Maybe just on the updated guidance for revenue obviously implies a little bit of a sequential improvement in the second half of the year. I was just hoping to hear a little bit more about kind of the visibility you have in terms of what gives you confidence in that second half ramp with the outlook.

A: Richard Booth, CFO, explained that the guidance assumes improvements in renewals and sales productivity similar to Q1, with a focus on subscription revenue over one-time fees. Adjustments account for expected declines in professional service revenues.

Q: In terms of the new logos, I'm curious if there have been any changes in terms of just how you're approaching the market to maybe see better win rates there. Anything you're doing from a messaging perspective or maybe even in terms of like free trials or things of that nature.

A: Jason Krantz mentioned two changes: a new approach for small clients focusing on high velocity and efficiency, and expanded marketing efforts to drive free trials and emphasize ROI, crucial for cost-conscious clients.

Q: Jason, you called out new logos and upsells as an area of weakness that those restructuring changes -- or with those restructuring changes, you started to see better new logo adds in March but didn't necessarily hear you comment on the upsell. So curious if you've started -- didn't see an improvement there.

A: Jason Krantz noted that upsells were less impacted by structural changes and have been more resilient in difficult markets. The focus remains on enterprise clients, where there is significant opportunity for expansion.

Q: I was hoping you could expand a little bit more about the large uptick you saw in your pipeline in March. Can you help us understand how much of that acceleration was from a shift in your go-to-market versus maybe upsell success or new products or expansion in new end markets.

A: Jason Krantz clarified that the pipeline increase from January to March reflects the completion of structural changes and a refocused effort on client engagement and pipeline building. The strategy redesign means more pipeline in larger customers, with continued focus on go-to-market efficiency, product innovation, and operational efficiencies.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.