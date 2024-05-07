Q1 2024 VTEX Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Juila Fernandez - VTEX - Investor Relations Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VTEX earnings conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. And I'm Julia Vater FernÃ¡ndez, Investor Relations Director for VTEX. Our senior executives presenting today are Geraldo Thomaz Jr., Founder and Co-CEO; and Ricardo Camatta SodrÃ©, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and Co-CEO, and AndrÃ© Spolidoro, Chief Strategy Officer, will be available during today's Q&A session.



I would like to remind you that management may make forward-looking statements related to such matters as continued growth prospects for the company, industry trends, and product and technology initiatives. These statements are based on currently available information and our current