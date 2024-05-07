ARKO Corp (ARKO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a mixed financial performance, ARKO Corp focuses on merchandise mix enhancements and strategic conversions to bolster future profitability.

Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $36.6 million for Q1 2024, above the midpoint of the range provided previously.
  • Same-store merchandise sales: Declined year-over-year but increased 4.6% on a two-year stack, excluding cigarettes.
  • Merchandise margin rate: Significant expansion, offsetting the decline in same-store merchandise sales.
  • Retail segment operating income: $33.8 million for Q1 2024, down from $41.6 million year-over-year.
  • Total retail merchandise sales: Up approximately 3.6% year-over-year.
  • Merchandise contribution: Increased by 9.7% year-over-year.
  • Retail segment fuel gallons: Increased by 2.6% year-over-year.
  • Fuel contribution: Up 5.5% compared to the year-ago period.
  • Wholesale segment operating income: $7 million for Q1 2024, down from $7.6 million year-over-year.
  • Fleet segment operating income: $8 million for Q1 2024, compared to $8.4 million year-over-year.
  • Net loss: $0.6 million for Q1 2024, improved from a net loss of $2.5 million year-over-year.
  • Total capital expenditures: $29.2 million for Q1 2024.
  • Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance: Expected to be between $70 million and $77 million.
  • Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance: Maintained at $250 million to $290 million.
Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

  • ARKO Corp reported an adjusted EBITDA of $36.6 million for Q1 2024, which was above the midpoint of the guidance range provided in the previous call.
  • Despite a decline in same-store merchandise sales, ARKO Corp achieved a 4.6% increase on a two-year stack basis, excluding cigarettes.
  • The company saw significant merchandise margin rate expansion, which helped offset the decline in same-store merchandise sales, leading to modest growth in merchandise contribution over the prior year.
  • ARKO Corp has been actively enhancing its merchandise mix and expanding its food offerings, which are expected to drive traffic and improve profitability.
  • The company continues to leverage its multi-segment operating model and has made progress in converting retail stores to wholesale, reducing operating expenses and corporate G&A.

Negative Points

  • Same-store merchandise sales declined compared to the strong prior year quarter, indicating potential challenges in consumer spending patterns.
  • ARKO Corp experienced a decrease in fuel contribution and regulatory statewide elimination of Virginia gaming income, which negatively impacted financial performance.
  • Same-store operating expenses were up 3.3% for the quarter, driven by higher hourly wage rates, accelerated repair and maintenance, and elevated workers' comp claims.
  • The company reported a net loss of $0.6 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the year-ago period, showing continued financial strain.
  • Same-store fuel gallon demand was down 6.7% for the quarter, which could indicate a decrease in customer traffic or shifts in consumer behavior towards fuel purchases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the merchandise comps of negative 3% excluding cigarettes and what you're observing in customer behavior?
A: Arie Kotler, CEO, noted that macroeconomic challenges and inflation are impacting customer spending, leading to trade-downs and smaller basket sizes. Despite a decline in cigarette sales, ARKO has managed to increase margins by focusing on high-margin items, leveraging promotions like the $4.99 pizza to attract customers.

Q: How are you addressing the guidance for Q2, considering the EBITDA came in below expectations?
A: Robert Giammatteo, CFO, explained that the guidance reflects a decrease in fuel gallons and a slight decrease in fuel margin per gallon compared to the previous year. He emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance merchandise margin rates and promotional activities to boost sales.

Q: What trends are you seeing in gas margin guidance for Q2, and why maintain the $0.36 to $0.40 range for the year?
A: Giammatteo mentioned that while recent trends in rack to retail margins are encouraging, they are up against strong quarters from the previous year. The company expects a slight decrease in fuel margin per gallon but remains focused on capturing additional margin and maintaining competitiveness.

Q: Can you provide more details on the record inside margins achieved in Q1?
A: Kotler highlighted that the increase in inside margins is driven by a shift towards high-margin items like pizza, which is part of a broader strategy to enhance food service offerings. This shift helps offset declines in cigarette sales and contributes to overall margin growth.

Q: What is the strategy behind converting some retail sites into dealer sites?
A: Kotler explained that converting underperforming retail sites to dealer sites helps reduce operating expenses and G&A costs, thereby increasing profitability. This strategy allows ARKO to focus on its most profitable stores and leverage its wholesale platform more effectively.

Q: How does the zone pricing strategy impact top line and gross margin?
A: Giammatteo stated that detailed customer market research is guiding their pricing strategy to better match customer segments with pricing levels. This approach aims to resonate more effectively with cost-sensitive customers, especially in an inflationary environment. More details will be shared during the Investor Day.

