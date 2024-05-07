Q1 2024 Truecaller AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Alan Mamedi Truecaller AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. I'm Alan Mamedi, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Truecaller. And with me, I have our CFO, Odd Bolin. We're here to announce our interim report covering the first quarter of 2024.



Today, we'll start with oral highlights from the quarter and then walk you through our financial performance in detail. We'll then cover some developments on the product side before wrapping up and opening up for questions.



So let's get started with the highlights of the quarter. I'm pleased to report that our user base continued to grow during the quarter, we closed Q1 with an average of SEK383 million monthly active users and an increase of 11%. Average daily active users grew to SEK314 million, an increase of 13%. Our growth during the quarter was almost equivalent to the population of Sweden.



We closed the quarter at SEK427 million in net sales, a 10% increase year-on-year. All three revenue streams contributed to the growth this quarter with consumer subscription