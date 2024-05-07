Q1 2024 Arcadium Lithium PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Daniel Rosen - Arcadium Lithium PLC - Investor Relations Officer



Great. Thank you, Mark, and thanks, everyone, for joining. Our Arcadium Lithium's first quarter 2024 earnings call.



Joining me today are Paul Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gilberto Antoniazzi, Chief Financial Officer.



The slide presentation that accompanies our results along with our earnings release, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Prepared remarks from today's discussion will be made available after the call. Following our prepared remarks, Paul and Gilberto will be available to address your questions. Given the number of participants on the call today, we would request a limit of one question and one follow-up per caller. Would be happy to address any