Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Innodata Inc reported a significant revenue increase to $26.5 million, marking a 41% growth year-over-year.

The company raised its 2024 revenue guidance to expect at least 40% organic revenue growth year-over-year, doubling the growth rate previously guided.

Innodata Inc announced a new program expansion valued at approximately $23.5 million of annualized run rate revenue from one of their big tech customers.

The company successfully signed agreements with two additional big tech companies, expanding its customer base and potential for future revenue growth.

Innodata Inc's cash balance increased to $19 million at the end of Q1, up from $13.8 million at the end of Q4 2023, demonstrating strong cash flow management.

Negative Points

Customer agreements typically contain early termination upon notice provisions, which could pose a risk to future revenue stability.

The company is facing significant competition in the marketplace for skilled employees, which could impact its ability to maintain its growth trajectory.

Innodata Inc's reliance on a few large tech companies could pose risks if these key relationships are disrupted.

The company plans to incur significant recruiting and operational expenses to support anticipated growth, which could impact short-term profitability.

While the company is expanding its customer base, the integration and scaling of services for new big tech customers could present operational challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update on your thought process regarding how important acquisitions could be as part of your growth going forward?

A: Jack Abuhoff, President and CEO of Innodata, responded that the company's current business plan is focused on organic growth, utilizing available resources and occasional team augmentations. While they explore potential inorganic opportunities, they are not reliant on acquisitions for growth, emphasizing the lower risks associated with an organic strategy.

Q: What sort of sales per employee can you generate when primarily providing services for large technology companies, and what gross margin range do you target?

A: Jack Abuhoff explained that Innodata targets a consolidated adjusted gross margin of about 40%. He noted that revenue per employee has significantly increased with large language model projects, being four to five times higher than historical figures from business process management services.

Q: How are you addressing employee retention in a competitive marketplace?

A: Jack Abuhoff highlighted that employee churn has historically been manageable and below industry average. He mentioned that Innodata was recently recognized as one of the best places to work in two of its locations, indicating effective employee retention strategies.

Q: Can you discuss the durability of your new business model with large language models and AI technologies?

A: Jack Abuhoff expressed confidence in the durability of Innodata's business model, citing ongoing developments and early-stage partnerships with big tech companies. He anticipates multiyear growth from these partnerships and sees potential for significant expansion in multimodal models and domain-specific tasks.

Q: Are more enterprises training their own AI models, and how does this impact Innodata?

A: Jack Abuhoff noted that while it's still early, he expects more enterprises to train their own models as costs decrease. He sees significant opportunities for Innodata to assist enterprises in moving from proof-of-concept stages to full development, particularly by providing high-quality data for training models.

Q: How do advancements in tools for speeding up AI model fine-tuning impact your business?

A: Jack Abuhoff views these advancements as opportunities rather than threats. He believes that successful implementation of these tools will accelerate technology development and expand the market, benefiting Innodata's business, especially in data-driven initiatives like trust and safety.

