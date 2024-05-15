Walmart Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth Prospects of Walmart's Dividends

Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Walmart Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Walmart Inc Do?

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988. Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The company serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

A Glimpse at Walmart Inc's Dividend History

Walmart Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1975. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Walmart Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1975. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 49 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Walmart Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Walmart Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.29% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.38%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Walmart Inc's dividend yield of 1.29% is near a 10-year low and underperforms than 79.31% of global competitors in the Retail - Defensive industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Walmart Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 1.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.90% per year. And over the past decade, Walmart Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.90%.

Based on Walmart Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Walmart Inc stock as of today is approximately 1.42%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-01-31, Walmart Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.18.

Walmart Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Walmart Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-01-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Walmart Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Walmart Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Walmart Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 6.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.11% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Walmart Inc's earnings increased by approximately 11.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.36% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.20%, which outperforms approximately 62.72% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Walmart Inc's consistent dividend payments, modest but stable dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and positive growth metrics, the company's dividends appear sustainable. These factors make Walmart Inc a potentially attractive option for income-focused investors. However, given the relatively low dividend yield compared to industry peers, investors should weigh the growth and stability of dividends against yield expectations.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.