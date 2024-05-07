Q4 2024 Fusion Micro Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT

Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Services Pvt. Ltd - Analyst



Thank you, Muskan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 4Q FY24 and FY24 earnings conference call of Fusion Micro Finance. First of all, we would like to thank the management of Fusion Micro Finance for giving us the opportunity to host the call.



From the management today, we have Mr. Devesh Sachdev, MD and CEO; and Mr. Gaurav Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Tarun Mehndiratta, COO of the MFI Business; and Mr. Deepak Madaan, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of the company.



As usual, we will have opening remarks from the management team, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. With that, I would now like to hand over the call to Mr.