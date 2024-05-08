Ingredion Inc (INGR) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Falls Short While Revenue Declines Amid Reorganization

Company Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance Despite Current Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported EPS: $3.23 in Q1 2024, up from $2.85 in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated $2.06.
  • Adjusted EPS: $2.08 in Q1 2024, down from $2.80 in Q1 2023, slightly below the estimated $2.06.
  • Net Sales: $1,882 million in Q1 2024, a decrease of 12% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $2,011.31 million.
  • Operating Income: Reported and adjusted operating income both decreased by 27% year-over-year to $213 million and $216 million respectively.
  • Full-Year EPS Guidance: Raised to $10.35 to $11.00 for reported EPS and $9.20 to $9.85 for adjusted EPS.
  • Dividends and Share Repurchases: $51 million paid in dividends and $1 million in shares repurchased in Q1 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $65 million in Q1 2024, down $10 million from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Ingredion Inc (INGR, Financial), a prominent global provider of ingredient solutions, disclosed its first-quarter earnings for 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a mixed financial performance with notable strategic advancements, including the completion of its reorganization and the divestiture of its South Korea business.

Company Overview

Ingredion Inc specializes in producing ingredients for diverse industries such as food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition. The company processes a variety of natural materials like corn, tapioca, and potatoes into value-added ingredients. Its product offerings are categorized into specialty ingredients, including starch-based texturizers and plant proteins, and core ingredients like sweeteners and commodity starches.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Ingredion achieving a reported EPS of $3.23, up from $2.85 in Q1 2023, influenced by a net gain from the sale of its South Korea business. However, the adjusted EPS was $2.08, a decrease from $2.80 in the previous year, falling below the analyst estimate of $2.06. This decline of 26% in adjusted EPS reflects the challenges faced by the company including operational impacts from extreme weather conditions and higher costs.

Ingredion's net sales for the quarter stood at $1,882 million, marking a 12% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to lower volume and price mix changes, partially offset by positive foreign exchange impacts. This performance aligns with the challenges highlighted in the operational sectors of the company, particularly in the Texture & Healthful Solutions and Food & Industrial Ingredients segments.

Operational and Segment Performance

Reported and adjusted operating income both decreased by 27% to $213 million and $216 million respectively, driven by various factors including the aforementioned weather-related downtime and the ongoing inflationary pressures in Argentina. The Texture & Healthful Solutions segment notably saw a 41% decrease in operating income, excluding foreign exchange impacts, primarily due to less favorable price mix and higher cost inventory carried forward.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Amidst these challenges, Ingredion has completed significant strategic steps including the reorganization of its business structure and the sale of its South Korea operations, aiming to streamline operations and focus more on core growth areas. Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year reported EPS guidance to $10.35 to $11.00 and adjusted EPS to $9.20 to $9.85, reflecting a positive outlook despite the current headwinds.

For the upcoming second quarter of 2024, Ingredion expects operating income to increase by low to mid-single digits, with net sales projected to be flat to slightly down. The full-year outlook anticipates modest growth in net sales and operating income, excluding the impact of the South Korea divestiture.

Investor and Market Reactions

The mixed financial results coupled with strategic divestitures and reorganization efforts reflect Ingredion's adaptive strategies in a challenging market environment. Investors may find the raised guidance and strategic focus areas as positive indicators of the company's resilience and potential for sustainable growth.

As Ingredion continues to navigate through operational and market challenges, its focus on strategic growth and efficiency improvements will be crucial in driving long-term shareholder value and maintaining its competitive position in the global ingredients market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingredion Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.