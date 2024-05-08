HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results and Announces New Share Repurchase Program

Performance Aligns with EPS Projections; Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Summary
  • Reported Net Income: $314.7 million, surpassing the estimated $132.78 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported $1.57 per diluted share, significantly exceeding the estimated $0.65.
  • Revenue: Posted $7,027 million, slightly below the estimated $7,542.19 million.
  • Dividend Announcement: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • Share Repurchase: Authorized a new $1.0 billion share repurchase program, demonstrating strong shareholder return focus.
  • Operational Efficiency: Highlighted improved refinery reliability and increased crude oil charge, which rose to 604,930 barrels per day from 498,500 barrels per day year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reported $399.1 million for the quarter, reflecting operational adjustments and market conditions.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, HF Sinclair Corp (DINO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $314.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, closely aligning with analyst EPS estimates of $0.65 but significantly higher in actual earnings per share due to operational factors.

Company Overview

HF Sinclair, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a prominent integrated petroleum refiner with a substantial footprint in the oil and gas industry. The company operates seven refineries with a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day and produces 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. HF Sinclair also boasts a robust marketing network across 30 states, supported by over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites, and manages 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals predominantly in the southwestern United States.

Financial Performance Insights

HF Sinclair's financial results for Q1 2024 showed a decrease in net income from $353.3 million in Q1 2023 to $314.7 million. This 11% decline is attributed to lower refinery gross margins, particularly in the West and Mid-Continent regions, driven by seasonal demand fluctuations for transportation fuels. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a reported EBITDA of $617.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $399.1 million.

The company's refining segment experienced a notable decrease in income before interest and taxes, dropping from $436.9 million in Q1 2023 to $312.0 million in Q1 2024. This was primarily due to a significant reduction in the consolidated refinery gross margin, which fell by 45% to $12.70 per produced barrel. However, the marketing, lubricants & specialties, and midstream segments reported improvements, contributing positively to the overall financial health of HF Sinclair.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

HF Sinclair's CEO, Tim Go, emphasized the company's strategic focus on enhancing reliability, optimizing the portfolio, and generating strong cash flows. The first quarter saw $269.0 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, with a new $1.0 billion share repurchase program announced. As the summer driving season approaches, HF Sinclair anticipates a favorable market environment that will support continued strong earnings and cash flow generation.

Looking Ahead

HF Sinclair remains committed to its cash return strategy and operational excellence as it navigates the dynamic market conditions. The announced regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share underscores this commitment, alongside strategic initiatives aimed at maintaining robust shareholder returns.

For a detailed discussion of HF Sinclair's first quarter financial results, stakeholders are invited to join the webcast conference call scheduled for today, May 8, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

This comprehensive performance overview not only highlights the challenges faced by HF Sinclair but also sheds light on the strategic measures being implemented to sustain growth and profitability in a competitive market landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HF Sinclair Corp for further details.

