Q1 2024 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Acast presentation for the first quarter of 2024. Our CEO, Ross Adams; and CFO; Emily Villatte, will present the results and development for the quarter.



I would like to hand over to our CEO, Ross Adams.



Ross Adams - Acast AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to listen to our presentation for our first quarter of 2024. My name is Ross Adams, CEO of Acast, and based in New York. But today, I'm in our sunny Stockholm office with our CFO, Emily Villatte. We'll take you through the numbers and events for the first quarter of 2024.



If you're new to Acast, I'll briefly introduce our positioning and how we create value. Acast is the market-leading independent global infrastructure platform in podcasting. We're uniquely positioned at the center of the podcasting value chain, collecting advertisers with podcast creators to monetize their content and their highly engaged audiences.