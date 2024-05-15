1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Narrowed Losses and Improved Margins

Despite a Revenue Dip, 1stdibs.com Achieves Margin Gains and Substantial Loss Reduction

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $22.1 million, a slight decrease of 1% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $21.25 million.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $3.3 million from $8.1 million in the previous year's first quarter, exceeding the estimated net loss of $3.62 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved significantly to 72.5% from 67.1% year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $0.08 per share, better than the estimated loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $(1.8) million from $(5.3) million in the prior year, indicating better operational efficiency.
  • Cash Reserves: Ended the quarter with $134.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, providing a strong liquidity position.
  • Forward Guidance: Projected Q2 2024 net revenue between $21.0 million and $22.3 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from -14% to -9%.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS, Financial), a premier online marketplace for luxury design products, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The New York-based company reported a slight decrease in net revenue but showcased significant improvements in gross margins and reduced net losses, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's net revenue for the quarter was $22.1 million, marking a modest decrease of 1% year-over-year. However, 1stdibs.com saw a notable increase in gross profit, which rose by 7% to $16.0 million, compared to the previous year. This improvement was reflected in the gross margin, which expanded significantly from 67.1% to 72.5%. The GAAP net loss was substantially reduced to $3.3 million from a loss of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.8) million, a considerable improvement from $(5.3) million year-over-year, with the margin increasing to (8.1)% from (23.7)%. This indicates a stronger control over operational costs and an enhanced profitability path. The company ended the quarter with a robust balance of $134.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Despite the challenges in the broader market, 1stdibs.com's operational metrics provided mixed signals. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) saw a decrease of 6% year-over-year to $91.7 million, and active buyers decreased by 9% to approximately 61,000. However, the number of orders remained stable year-over-year at around 35,000, indicating sustained customer engagement levels.

For the upcoming second quarter of 2024, 1stdibs.com anticipates a GMV between $85 million and $92 million, with net revenue expected to range from $21.0 million to $22.3 million. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be between (14%) and (9%).

Management Commentary

CEO David Rosenblatt expressed satisfaction with the company's progress, highlighting the improved conversion rates and growth in order metrics. CFO Tom Etergino noted the impact of strategic actions taken over the past two years, which have begun to positively influence the company's financial health.

Strategic and Financial Position

1stdibs.com's strategy to enhance its platform and operational efficiency appears to be paying dividends, as evidenced by the reduced losses and improved margins. The company's focus on optimizing its cost structure while maintaining a strong cash reserve positions it well to navigate future market conditions and invest in growth opportunities.

Overall, while the slight dip in revenue reflects ongoing market challenges, 1stdibs.com's significant improvement in profitability metrics and strategic positioning suggest a resilient operational model geared towards sustainable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 1stdibs.com Inc for further details.

