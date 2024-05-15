Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections Amidst Revenue Decline

Insight into Vishay's First Quarter Performance and Future Outlook

Summary
  • Revenue: $746.28M, down 14.3% year-over-year, exceeded estimates of $735.96M.
  • Net Income: $31.44M, down 72% from the same quarter last year, exceeded estimates of $30.01M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.22, in line with estimates.
  • Gross Margin: 22.8%, a decrease from 32.0% in the same quarter last year, impacted negatively by 74 basis points due to Newport acquisition.
  • Operating Margin: Fell to 5.7% from 18.2% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $27.88M, significantly lower compared to $84.65M in the same period last year.
  • 2Q 2024 Outlook: Expects revenue between $730M and $770M, with a gross profit margin around 21.2% to 22.2%, including negative impacts from Newport.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024, through its recent 8-K filing. The company, a leading manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, reported a net revenue of $746.28 million, reflecting a decrease compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. This performance aligns closely with analyst expectations of $735.96 million for the quarter.

Company Overview

Vishay Intertechnology Inc serves a global market, providing essential components used in electronic devices across various industries including automotive, industrial, computing, and telecommunications. The company's product range includes semiconductors like MOSFETs, diodes, and optoelectronic components, as well as passive components such as resistors, inductors, and capacitors. Vishay's financial health is largely supported by its robust portfolio in resistors, which are crucial in all forms of electronic circuitry.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The company's net earnings for the quarter stood at $31.44 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22, which is consistent with analyst projections. This marks a significant reduction from the $112.19 million net earnings reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The gross margin for the quarter was reported at 22.8%, impacted negatively by 74 basis points due to the integration of Newport operations.

Operating income was $42.67 million, with an operating margin of 5.7%, a decrease from 18.2% in the prior year. This decline in profitability can be attributed to increased costs of products sold and higher selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose to $127.74 million from $120.15 million year-over-year.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Challenges

President and CEO Joel Smejkal highlighted the sequential revenue decline as a result of ongoing semiconductor inventory adjustments and macroeconomic uncertainties, particularly in Asia and Europe. However, he remains optimistic about recovery in the latter half of the year, driven by passive components and strategic initiatives such as capacity expansion and advancements in silicon carbide technology.

“As expected, first quarter revenue declined 5% sequentially primarily due to ongoing semiconductor inventory digestion and lingering macro-economic uncertainties, particularly in Asia and Europe. Passive components revenue is stable to growing in Automotive with stronger growth in Aerospace/Defense. Gross margin for the quarter included a 74-basis point negative impact from the addition of Newport,” said Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking Ahead

For the second quarter of 2024, Vishay anticipates revenues in the range of $750 million +/- $20 million, including a full quarter impact from Newport, and projects a gross profit margin of 21.7% +/- 50 basis points. These projections include anticipated challenges from the integration of Newport, expected to negatively impact the gross margin by approximately 160 basis points.

The company's strategic focus remains on executing growth levers detailed during their Investor Day, aiming to enhance customer relationships and prepare for upcoming demand cycles in the technology sector.

Investor Communication

Vishay will further discuss these results and provide additional insights during a conference call scheduled for May 8, 2024. Interested parties can register for the live call through the company's Investor Relations website, where a replay will also be available post-conference.

This quarter's performance, while showing a decline in revenue and profitability, aligns with the company's prepared strategic adjustments and market expectations, setting a foundational base for potential recovery and growth in the upcoming periods.

Additional Financial Details

The detailed financial statements reveal a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, highlighting significant investments in property and equipment alongside acquisitions aimed at expanding the company's operational capacity and technological capabilities.

For a deeper insight into Vishay's financial health and strategic direction, stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings report and supplementary materials available on the Vishay Intertechnology website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vishay Intertechnology Inc for further details.

