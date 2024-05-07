Q1 2024 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Hoejgaard Hansen - Invisio AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much and welcome to the INVISIO Q1 presentation, which we have named a strong start to 2024. So some of the highlights of the quarter is that we received a record order for our Intercom system worth about SEK230 million. And along with that, we also received an order for radio systems for armored vehicles to a value of about SEK235 million, and that resulted in a record high order intake of SEK670 million and an order book exceeding SEK1 billion.



We also had a very significant product announcement, a launch in the first quarter by our new AI-enhanced INVISIO X7 headset that I will come back to and it offers groundbreaking performance. Our revenues in line with Q1 last year and our profitability remains good. And as stated now for many quarters, we expect market activity to remain high