Q1 2024 Redfin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Redfin Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Meg Nunnally, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Meg. You may begin.



Meg Nunnally - Redfin Corporation - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Redfin's financial results conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm Meg Nunnally, Redfin's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is Glenn Kelman, our CEO; and Chris Nielsen, our CFO.



Before we start, note that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but our actual results may turn out to be materially different. Please read and consider the risk factors in our SEC filings together with the content of today's call. Any forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions today, and we don't undertake to update