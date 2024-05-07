Q4 2024 Lupin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Vinita Gupta - Lupin Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, friends. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our Q4 and end of FY24 earnings call. I have with me our MD, Nilesh; our CFO, Ramesh; and our Head of Investor Relations, Ravi. We look forward to sharing with you our highlights for the quarter as well as the full year and outlook for FY25.



We are very pleased to close the year on a strong note, continuing to improve our operating margins and maintain the business momentum for the last many quarters. Revenues in the quarter have grown 30%, 13% rather, year over year, driven by all major regions, in particular US, India, India, and APAC.



Gross margins and operating margins improved in Q4 based on better business and product mix, in particular in the US, and also