Q4 2024 Max Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Max Financial Services Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amrit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Max Financial Services Limited & Max Life Insurance Company Limited.



Thank you, and over to you sir.



Amrit Singh - Max Financial Services Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and we welcome you to the earnings call of Max Financial Services for the year ended March 31, 2024. Our results were made available on our websites few minutes ago and also on the stock exchanges. As always, I'm joined by Prashant Tripathy, MD and CEO of Max Life Insurance. I will request Prashant to share key developments of the quarter and insights into (inaudible)



Prashant Tripathy - Max Life Insurance Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thank you, Amrit, and good evening to everyone. Thank you very