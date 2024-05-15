Toast Inc. (TOST, Financial) is witnessing an impressive rally, with shares hitting multi-year highs following a strong Q1 performance characterized by robust revenue growth and a significant adjusted EBITDA improvement. The company, a key player in restaurant management software, has recently undertaken major restructuring, including a 10% workforce reduction aimed at achieving GAAP profitability by the first half of 2025.

Since the restructuring, Toast Inc. (TOST, Financial) has seen a remarkable $74 million year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching a positive $57 million in Q1, surpassing the forecasted $15-25 million. Additionally, the company has raised its FY24 adjusted EBITDA outlook by $50 million, signaling a strong start to the year and anticipates nearing breakeven on GAAP operating income by year-end.

The stock's surge is fueled by unexpected investor delight at Toast's rapid gains post-cost-cutting measures, with share prices soaring to levels not seen since early 2022.

Despite challenges, Toast Inc. (TOST, Financial) maintained steady net new location signings, adding 6,000 in Q1, which helps drive higher representative productivity and faster market share increases.

Toast is expanding internationally, enhancing its platform in the U.K., Canada, and Ireland, which is expected to increase average revenue per user over time.

Q1 revenue grew by 31.3% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, with annualized recurring revenues up 32%, and a slight 2% dip in Gross Payment Volume per location due to adverse weather in January.

The company's reshaping of its cost structure in Q1 has set it on a path to achieve higher annualized run-rate savings in 2024.

Toast Inc. (TOST) continues to expand its economic moat with strategic enhancements in its software solutions for restaurants. Despite potential short-term economic challenges, the company's focus on profitability and market expansion positions it well for sustained growth post-pandemic.