On May 6, 2024, Brian Lorig, Executive Vice President of KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), sold 3,537 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 10,878 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) specializes in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products are used in a variety of high technology industries including semiconductor, LED, and data storage.

Shares of KLA Corp were priced at $699.16 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $96.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 37.57, above both the industry median of 31.51 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of KLA Corp is calculated at $473.89, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 19 insider sells at KLA Corp, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

