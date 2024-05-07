On May 7, 2024, Niekerk Van, Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial), sold 7,700 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,790 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a global provider of commercial-duty automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems. The company designs, manufactures, and sells these systems primarily for trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.

On the date of the sale, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc were priced at $75.7. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $6.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.12, which is below both the industry median of 16.925 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is estimated at $59.72 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The insider transaction history for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with 27 insider sells recorded over the same period.

