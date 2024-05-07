On May 7, 2024, Nicolas Catoggio, President & CEO of PCB at Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,800 shares and has not made any purchases.

Post Holdings Inc, based in St. Louis, Missouri, operates within the consumer packaged goods industry. The company primarily focuses on center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories.

Shares of Post Holdings Inc were trading at $105.62 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.26, which is above both the industry median of 18.865 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $108.19, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that Post Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued in the market.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for Post Holdings Inc, there have been 4 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a broader context for the insider's recent transaction.

