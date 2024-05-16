The AES Corp (AES, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 2.81% and an impressive three-month gain of 21.48%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.72, investors are keenly watching its valuation metrics. The pressing question remains: is AES modestly undervalued? This analysis delves into the company's financials and market performance to provide a clearer picture.

Company Overview

The AES is a global power leader with a diverse generation portfolio totaling over 35 gigawatts as of year-end 2023, including a significant focus on renewable energy. The company operates six electric utilities, serving more than 2.5 million customers worldwide. Currently, AES's stock is trading at $19.37 per share with a market cap of $13.80 billion, positioned below its GF Value of $24.16, suggesting potential undervaluation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance estimates. For AES, the GF Value suggests a fair trading price of $24.16, indicating that the stock might be modestly undervalued. This valuation implies that the stock's long-term return could potentially outpace its business growth.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial. AES's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08 ranks lower than many of its peers, reflecting a potential risk. This metric, coupled with a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus, highlights areas of concern regarding the company's financial stability.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

AES has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 17.9%, which is competitive within the industry. However, its growth metrics indicate challenges. The 3-year average revenue growth rate and EBITDA growth rate are below industry averages, which could impact future valuation.

Assessing Return on Invested Capital

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is vital for assessing value creation. AES's ROIC of -2.77 against a WACC of 3.84 suggests that the company is currently not generating adequate returns on its investments, which could be a red flag for potential investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while The AES (AES, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, potential investors should weigh the financial risks and growth concerns. The company's current market performance and intrinsic value estimation suggest a cautious but potentially rewarding investment. For a deeper dive into AES's financials, visit its 30-Year Financials here.

