PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 3.2%, yet its 3-month gain stands at 13.65%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.97, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This analysis delves into PayPal Holdings' valuation to provide investors with a clearer picture.

Company Introduction

PayPal Holdings Inc, established after its spin-off from eBay in 2015, has become a pivotal player in the electronic payment solutions arena, focusing predominantly on online transactions. With over 426 million active accounts by the end of 2023 and ownership of Venmo, a popular person-to-person payment platform, PayPal continues to expand its market presence. Currently, the stock's price stands at $63.81, against a GF Value of $98.1, suggesting a significant undervaluation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true value of a stock, calculated through historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For PayPal Holdings, the GF Value suggests the stock is significantly undervalued, proposing a promising outlook for potential investors. The stock price, currently below the GF Value, indicates a potential for higher future returns.

Financial Strength and Stability

Before investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial. PayPal Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.48, outperforming 71.29% of peers in the Credit Services industry. This indicates a robust financial base, essential for sustaining growth and weathering economic downturns.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

PayPal Holdings has consistently demonstrated profitability, with a 10-year track record of earnings. Despite an operating margin that ranks below half of its industry peers, the company's revenue growth remains strong. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 14.2%, indicating a robust capacity for value creation.

Evaluating Returns: ROIC vs WACC

The effectiveness of a company in generating returns on invested capital can be assessed by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). PayPal's ROIC of 18.99 significantly surpasses its WACC of 12.02, suggesting efficient management and profitable investment returns.

Conclusion

Based on the comprehensive financial analysis and valuation metrics, PayPal Holdings (PYPL, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. This presents a potentially lucrative opportunity for long-term investors. For more detailed insights and financial data, explore PayPal Holdings' 30-Year Financials here.

