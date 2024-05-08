Q1 2024 Zevia PBC Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zevia PBC Q1 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to Reed Anderson of ICR. Please go ahead.



Reed Anderson - ICR âStrategic Communications and Advisory-Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to Zevia's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. On today's call are Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Girish Satya, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's first-quarter 2024 earnings press release and investor presentation made available this morning.



This information is available on the Investor Relations section of Zevia's website at investors.zevia.com. Before we begin please note that all the financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of