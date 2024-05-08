Q1 2024 HF Sinclair Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the HF Sinclair Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today is Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair. He is joined by Atanas Atanasov, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Ledbetter, EVP of Commercial; Valerie Pompa, EVP of Operations; and Matt Joyce, SVP of Lubricants and Specialties.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations. Craig, you may begin.



Craig Biery - HF Sinclair Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Kathleen. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. If you would like a copy of the earnings press release, you may find one on our website at hfsinclair.com.



Before we proceed with remarks, please note the safe harbor disclosure statement in today's press release. In summary, it such statements made