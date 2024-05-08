May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals first-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand over to our first speaker for today, Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations. Go ahead, Jennifer.
Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Director - Investor Relations
Thank you and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to the Dundee Precious Metals first-quarter conference call. Joining us today are members of our senior management team, including David Rae, President and CEO; and Navin Dyal, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that all forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for the purposes of today's call.
Certain financial measures referred to during this call are not
Q1 2024 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
