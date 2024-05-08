May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Mickey Walsh - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Good morning. Welcome again to Ryan's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining me on today's call are DeLisle Bloomquist, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Marcus Molnar, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. Our earnings release and presentation materials were issued last evening and are available on our website at RYAN.com.
I'd like to remind you that in today's presentation, we will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws, our earnings release, as well as our filings with the SEC list. Some of the factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we may wait make. They are also referenced on Slide 2 of our presentation materials. Today's presentation will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. As noted on slide 3 of our presentation, we believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for
Q1 2024 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...