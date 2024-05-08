Q1 2024 Bambuser AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Maryam Ghahremani - Bambuser AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon and welcome to Bambuser Q1 2024 report. I am Maryam Ghahremani, the CEO, and I will hold this presentation together with CFO, Jonas LagerstrÃ¶m. Our agenda today includes a quick company introduction and overview of our Q1 highlights and then dive into our soft KPIs and financials. Thank you for joining us, and let's begin.



Bambuser is at the forefront of the video commerce industry. Our journey began in 2007 initially providing a groundbreaking video technology that allows users to stream live video from their mobile devices. In late 2019, we made a strategic pivot into the world of video commerce. A move that has since then drawn in more than 350 prominent brands spanning across 45 countries.



Our global footprint now extends to key locations such as New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, [Turku], and our headquarters in Stockholm. Since the beginning, we've been achieving strong ARR growth. However, since a couple of quarters, we are facing a tougher market with customer churn and longer sales cycles among our enterprise