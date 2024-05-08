Q1 2024 OppFi Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

OppFi's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



On today's call are Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman; and Pam Johnson, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, OppF, I will discuss certain forward-looking information.