Shaun Usmar - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Derek, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Triple Flag's first quarter of 2024 results. Today, I'm pleased to be joined by our CFO, Sheldon Vanderkooy; and for the first time, our Director of Mining, James Lill, who will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.



James is a mining engineer and he's responsible for portfolio management and supports technical diligence that TripleFlag. As a background, Tim's has over 20 years of experience across mine sites, head offices, and consulting most recently has had a candidate binding plus Triple Flag, achieved a new quarterly geo sales record start the year with sales of roughly 28,000 gold equivalent ounces resulting in USD48 million of EBITDA during the quarter.



The strong performance has positioned us