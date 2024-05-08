May 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Compass Minerals First Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you and I will now turn the conference over to Brent Collins, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Brent Collins - Compass Minerals International Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the Compass Minerals fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. Today we will discuss our recent results and update our outlook for fiscal 2024.



We'll begin with prepared remarks from our President and CEO, Edward Dowling, and our CFO, Lorin Crenshaw. Joining and for the question-and-answer portion of the call will be George Schuller, our Chief Operations Officer, Ben Nichols, our Chief Sales Officer, and Jenny Hood, our Chief Supply Chain Officer.



Before we get started, I will remind everyone that the remarks we