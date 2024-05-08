Q1 2024 Spin Master Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, John, and good morning. Welcome to Spin Masters' Financial Results Conference Call for the First Quarter 2024. I am joined this morning by Max Rangel Spin Masters' Global President and CEO; and Mark Segal, Spin Master's Chief Financial Officer.



Forward