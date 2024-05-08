Q1 2024 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Stacy Wang - Blackstone Secured Lending Fund - Head of Stakeholder Relations



Thank you, Katie. Good morning and welcome to Blackstone Secure Lending Fund's first quarter conference call. Joining me today are Brad Marshall and Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officers; Carlos Whitaker, President; and Teddy Desloge, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation of our results and filed our 10-Q, both of which are available on the Shareholders section of our website, www.bxsl.com. We will be referring to that presentation throughout today's call.



I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's