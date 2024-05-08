Q1 2024 Tegna Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Kirk von Seelen -



Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. My name is Kirk von Seelen, and I am TEGNA's Treasurer. Today, our President and CEO, Dave Lougee; and our CFO, Julie Heskett, will review TEGNA's first quarter performance and results and provide TEGNA's full year and quarter ahead outlook. After that, we'll open the call for questions.



Hopefully, you've had the opportunity to review this morning's press release. If you have not yet seen a copy of the release, it's available at tegna.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call and webcast includes forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ.



Factors that may cause them to differ are outlined in our SEC